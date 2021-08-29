Arsenal transfer deadline day moments: Mesut Ozil’s big-money move from Real Madrid, underwhelming Andre Santos deal, Thomas Partey/Lucas Torreira swap
Published
If any club in the Premier League know the value of a dramatic transfer deadline day it’s certainly Arsenal. The Gunners are almost synonymous with doing late business with incomings and outgoings a key part of keeping supporters on their toes late into the evening on the last day of the transfer window. Unfortunately while […]Full Article