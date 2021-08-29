Arsenal loanees Matteo Guendouzi and William Saliba play starring roles in Marseille win, hours after Gunners’ 5-0 mauling by Manchester City
Two of the players Arsenal shipped out on loan played starring roles for their new clubs on Saturday, rubbing salt in the Gunners’ wounds after their 5-0 defeat to Man City. Matteo Guendouzi and William Saliba were fantastic in Marseille’s win over Saint-Etienne on Saturday evening, with the north Londoners potentially missing the duo in […]Full Article