Chris Wood scores Premier League’s 30,000th goal as Burnley draw with Leeds United thanks to Patrick Bamford strike in blood and thunder clash at Turf Moor
Published
Chris Wood scored the Premier League’s 30,000th goal as Burnley drew 1-1 with Leeds United at Turf Moor. The Clarets’ opener originated from a corner, with Wood and his strike partner Ashley Barnes hell-bent on giving Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier a tough time. Under the circumstances, the French youngster performed admirably, making a superb save […]Full Article