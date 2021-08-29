Paul Pogba’s tackle on Ruben Neves ahead of Manchester United’s controversial winner called ‘leg-breaker’ by Graeme Souness, while Wolves ace fumes
Published
Paul Pogba’s tackle on Ruben Neves ahead of Manchester United’s controversial winning goal against Wolves has been called a ‘leg-breaker’ by Graeme Souness. The Frenchman went into a 50/50 challenge with the Portuguese ace and missed the ball but clipped his opponent. Neves hit floor after looking at referee Mike Dean, who had allowed play […]Full Article