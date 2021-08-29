Salernitana 0-4 Roma: Tammy Abraham scores first Serie A goal for Jose Mourinho's side
Tammy Abraham scores his first Serie A goal in Roma's win at Salernitana as Olivier Giroud opens his AC Milan account with two goals.Full Article
