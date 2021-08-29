Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence throws for two touchdowns in 34-14 preseason victory vs. Cowboys
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence was sharp and poised Sunday against the Cowboys, throwing two touchdowns to lead the Jaguars to the preseason win.
Trevor Lawrence threw his first and second touchdown passes in a Jaguars uniform. The Jaguars hope it’s the first and second of..