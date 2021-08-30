Tony Kemp's two-run blast lifts A's over Yankees, 3-1
Published
Tony Kemp's eighth-inning two-run home run was the difference in the Oakland Athletics' 3-1 win over the New York Yankees.Full Article
Published
Tony Kemp's eighth-inning two-run home run was the difference in the Oakland Athletics' 3-1 win over the New York Yankees.Full Article
The Yankees have been held to three runs in the past two games.
Tony Kemp's eighth-inning two-run home run was the difference in the Oakland Athletics' 3-1 win over the New York Yankees.