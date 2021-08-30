Mauricio Lara vs Josh Warrington 2 date: UK start time, full undercard, live stream and how to watch Headingley clash with Conor Benn and Katie Taylor also in action
Mauricio Lara and Josh Warrington will face off once again this weekend in their highly-anticipated rematch. Lara took out Warrington in February, claiming a ninth-round TKO win in London. Now, they will clash again with the rematch taking place in Warrington's home city of Leeds. 'The Leeds Warrior', who was unbeaten in 30 fights before […]