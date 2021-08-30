Manchester United were hoping teenage forward Amad Diallo would be able to get experience out on loan with Feyenoord - but an injury has scuppered the Ivorian’s plansFull Article
Amad Diallo's loan from Man Utd cancelled at last moment as injury details confirmed
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Man Utd's plans for Amad Diallo after Feyenoord loan cancelled before Deadline Day
Manchester United have been forced to rethink their plans regarding the future of Amad Diallo after a thigh muscle injury stopped..
Daily Star