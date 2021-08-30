Shannon Sharpe: Cam Newton will start Week 1, but Mac Jones is coming to takeover I UNDISPUTED

The New England Patriots closed their preseason by starting Cam Newton at quarterback against the Giants. The former MVP went 2-for-5 with a pick before giving way to Mac Jones, who went 10-for-14 with a touchdown. Despite that drastic difference, Bill Belichick still told reporters quote 'we still have a lot of decisions to make.' New England opens the season by hosting the Miami Dolphins on September 12. Hear who Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe believe will start for the Patriots: Cam Newton or Mac Jones?