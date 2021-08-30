Chris Broussard weighs in on the QB race in New England: 'If I'm Patriots, I'm going with Cam' I FIRST THINGS FIRST
Published
Chris Broussard weighs in on the quarterback competition in New England after Cam Newton and Mac Jones both take the field in this last week of preseason with the New England Patriots. Broussard doesn't doubt that Mac will eventually take the reigns for Cam this season, but hear why he thinks the best decision for the Patriots is to begin the season with Cam as the starting quarterback.Full Article