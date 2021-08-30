Real Madrid 'seriously considering' last-gasp £172m bid for Kylian Mbappe

Daily Star

Published

Real Madrid are 'seriously considering' a last-gasp £172m bid for PSG's superstar Kylian Mbappe as the Frenchman enters the last year of his contract in the French capital

