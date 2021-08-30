Shannon Sharpe reacts to the Lakers' interest in re-signing Rajon Rondo I UNDISPUTED

Rajon Rondo is set to rejoin the Los Angeles Lakers, according to reports. The veteran guard is being bought out by the Grizzlies, and looks to head back to the purple-and-gold that’s stacking its roster with role players who have previously starred with the team. Just two seasons ago, Rondo was a key part for LeBron James' team that won the title in the bubble. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Lakers' decision to pursue Rajon Rondo.