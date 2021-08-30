Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been described as ‘rats that are deserting financial sinking ships’ following their respective transfers to Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain
Published
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s transfers to Manchester United and PSG shocked the world of football, however their moves have been likened to ‘rats that are deserting financial sinking ships’. That is what Simon Jordan said on talkSPORT about two of the greatest players in history after they left Juventus and Barcelona respectively in the […]Full Article