Dolphins' Brian Flores wants players to 'block out' Deshaun Watson trade 'speculation'
Published
Dolphins coach Brian Flores has tried to tune out rumors of his team's involvement in a potential trade for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Published
Dolphins coach Brian Flores has tried to tune out rumors of his team's involvement in a potential trade for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Dolphins coach Brian Flores, amid speculation his team is interested in embattled Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, said his team..