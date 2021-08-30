Greg Jennings: Mac Jones played well, but Cam Newton has not given the Patriots a reason to not start I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

The New England Patriots won their third and final preseason game against the New York Giants on Sunday night. Cam Newton was 2-for-5 with an interception in his two drives to start the game. Mac Jones came in right after and played through the third quarter, throwing for 156 yards and a touchdown. No news may be good news for Cam, yet Bill Belichick has yet to announce the Patriots' Week 1 starter. Belichick said quote: 'We still have a lot of decisions to make..we'll be focused on preparing for Miami. That's what we'll do.' Greg Jennings explains why Cam is 'just the Pats' guy and has to start' despite strong play from Jones this preseason.