Dame Sarah Storey claims 16th career gold at Tokyo Paralympics
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Dame Sarah Storey's husband on 'staggering' Paralympic gold
ODN
The husband of ParalympicsGB cyclist Dame Sarah Storey has praised his wife's impressive performance in Tokyo today as she broke..
-
Sarah Storey on the verge of Paralympics history after winning 15th gold medal in Tokyo
CBS Sports
-
Paralympics: Family joy at Dame Sarah Storey's 15th gold
BBC Local News
-
Dame Sarah Storey wins first Paralympics GB gold in Tokyo after world record as she closes in on astonishing feat, while swimmers grab medals too
talkSPORT
-
Tokyo Paralympics: Sarah Storey wins 15th Paralympic gold as GB claim six medals
BBC Local News
Advertisement
More coverage
Tokyo Paralympics: Sarah Storey wins 15th Paralympic gold
Britain's Sarah Storey wins her 15th Paralympic title for Britain's first gold medal at the Tokyo Games.
BBC News
Tokyo Paralympics: Sarah Storey wins first British gold medal in style
Watch Sarah Storey claim Britain's first gold medal of the Tokyo Paralympics in the Women's C5 3000m individual pursuit by beating..
BBC News