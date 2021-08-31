Vladimir Guerrero Jr. launches two homers in Blue Jays' 7-3 win over Orioles
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit two home runs, giving him 38 this season, to lead the Toronto Blue Jays over the Baltimore Orioles, 7-3.Full Article
