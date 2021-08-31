Nottingham Forest transfer state of play on deadline day
Published
The Reds have until 11pm this evening to complete their business before the summer window closes.Full Article
Published
The Reds have until 11pm this evening to complete their business before the summer window closes.Full Article
Here's a look at the state of play at Tottenham Hotspur as Fabio Paratici approaches the final hours of the summer transfer window
West Brom's transfer deadline day has arrived - and there could yet be some movement, both into and out of The Hawthorns
The latest transfer news at Leicester City with the deadline to the summer window coming quickly into view and with plenty of..