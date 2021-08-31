It has been a fascinating transfer window so far and there's poised to be many more deals before 11pm, but Sky Sports will be without a key presenter this yearFull Article
Where is Jim White on Sky Sports transfer deadline day and what is he doing now
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Football fans distracted by David James' Clark Kent painting in Deadline Day interview
The former England goalkeeper appeared on Sky Sports News on Tuesday morning to discuss a range of transfer stories on DEADLINE DAY..
Daily Star
Inside story on how Jim White and Sky Sports revolutionised Transfer Deadline Day
The transfer window was launched in the summer of 2002 and Sky presenter Jim White has since become the face of deadline day,..
Daily Star