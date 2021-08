Brighton and Hove Albion have completed and confirmed the signing of Marc Cucurella from Getafe on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee. The 23-year-old former Barcelona left-back has signed a five-year contract with the Seagulls. He’s HERE. Welcome, @Cucurella3! 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/OAakFxnkrT — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) August 31, 2021