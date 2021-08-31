News24.com | Skipper Williams backs Bafana to qualify for 2022 World Cup: 'We want to fight'

News24.com | Skipper Williams backs Bafana to qualify for 2022 World Cup: 'We want to fight'

News24

Published

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams has every reason to want to help the men's national team qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

Full Article