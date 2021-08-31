Tokyo Paralympics: Thangavelu, Sharad Kumar win silver and bronze in high jump

Mariyappan Thangavelu cleared 1.86m while the American gold winner Sam Grewe succeeded in soaring above 1.88m in his third attempt. Sharad Kumar took the bronze with an effort of 1.83m

