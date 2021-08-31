Dallas Cowboys cut QBs Garrett Gilbert, Ben DiNucci to settle backup QB race
Published
Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci each started games last season when Dak Prescott was injured, but neither could beat out Cooper Rush this year.
Published
Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci each started games last season when Dak Prescott was injured, but neither could beat out Cooper Rush this year.
Cooper Rush will serve as the backup quarterback to Dak Prescott with the Cowboys after the team released QBs Garrett Gilbert and..