Nick Wright: Lamar Jackson at No.8 behind Kyler & Dak is going too far for me I FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright is not getting behind the idea that Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson should be listed as the 8th best quarterback in ESPN's Top 10 QBs of 2021. While he understands that he may not top strong candidates like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers & Patrick Mahomes, to see Kyler Murray and Dak Prescott is a bridge too far for Nick. Watch as he breaks down Lamar's performance and why he thinks there isn't another player who's accomplished more and yet respected less.