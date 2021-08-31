Chris Broussard is in on Sixers moving Ben Simmons in the offseason I FIRST THINGS FIRST

There are rumors surrounding Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons and his waning desire to sAtick with the team. There's talk that Simmons is not returning Joel Embiid's calls, and that he may not make an appearance in training camp. If there is truth to any of this, Chris Broussard believes Sixers should trade Simmons in the offseason. Watch to see what Broussard makes of the situation in Philadelphia.Full Article
