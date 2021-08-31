Shannon Sharpe reacts to Rajon Rondo signing a one-year deal with Lakers I UNDISPUTED

Rajon Rondo plans to rejoin the Los Angeles Lakers on a 1-year, 2.6-million dollar deal after clearing waivers. Rondo is a two-time champion and four-time All-Star who’s now been on three different rosters since being a part of the Lakers team that won the bubble title in 2020. Rondo will join LeBron James, Anthony Davis and their stable of veteran role players to provide depth at point guard behind Russell Westbrook. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Lakers' interest in Rajon Rondo.