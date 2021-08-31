Real Madrid beat Manchester United and Chelsea to signing of ‘best young player in the world’ Eduardo Camavinga, who’s loved by Paul Pogba and could be Luka Modric’s long-term replacement
Published
Real Madrid have beaten the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea to the signing of French starlet Eduardo Camavinga. The 18-year-old joins the Spanish giants from Rennes for a fee believed to be in the region of €40million [around £34.4m]. Camavinga, who was in the final year of his Rennes contract, was strongly linked with […]Full Article