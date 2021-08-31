Mets' Francisco Lindor and Javier Baez Apologize for Thumbs-Down Gestures
“It doesn’t look good on our part,” Francisco Lindor said. Javier Baez said that “the frustration got to us,” but that he loved the team’s fans.Full Article
Francisco Lindor and Javier Baez both apologized for recent thumbs-down gestures to fans in response to booing by Mets fans over..
Baez hit a two-run home run to back Tylor Megill, who rebounded after a poor start against the Giants
The Mets hopeÂ the reunion drags the team out of the late-summer doldrums.