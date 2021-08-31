Christian Fauria breaks down Patriots’ decision to release Cam Newton and start rookie QB Mac Jones I THE HERD
Published
Christian Fauria joins Colin Cowherd to discuss his reaction to the Cam Newton news, making Mac Jones as the New England Patriots' starting quarterback. The former Patriot breaks down why the Patriots released Newton and what he sees in the rookie quarterback. He compares both quarterbacks' games and explains why Jones will excel under Bill Belichick's system, including what makes the rookie stand out in training camp.Full Article