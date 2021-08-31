Emmanuel Acho: The Dolphins need to be interested in Deshaun Watson, but it’s no indictment on Tua I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Tua Tagovailoa is the Miami Dolphins' starting quarterback, but reports say that they have engaged in trade talks with Deshaun Watson. The Houston Texans are reportedly not expected to trade him before today's cutdown deadline. Dolphins' Head Coach Brian Flores was asked about his philosophy on giving players second changes. He responded quote: 'There's a lot of things we weigh when we're making decisions; fit of the team, salary cap..we want a group that's tough, smart, that's competitive and is team first. We want people with high character..' Emmanuel Acho explains why the Dolphins should be interested in Watson, but that 'it's not an indictment on Tua.'