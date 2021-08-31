Atletico Madrid complete stunning Deadline Day loan move for Antoine Griezmann, can buy forward next summer for £80m less than sold – will Barcelona man become next Luis Suarez?
Published
Atletico Madrid have completed a shock Deadline Day move to re-sign Antoine Griezmann on loan from Barcelona. The 30-year-old has returned to the club he left two years ago and Diego Simeone has the option to make the deal permanent for just £34million next summer – £69m less than what Barca paid for him two […]Full Article