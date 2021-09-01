Sergio and Alba`s actions have consisted of salary adjustments to their contracts, which include a reduction in salary for this season and deferral of payments for the rest of the years, Barcelona saidFull Article
Barcelona veterans take pay cuts so club can register Sergio Aguero
Barcelona cleared to register Aguero as Busquets, Alba agree pay cuts
Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba have followed Gerard Pique in taking pay cuts to allow Barcelona to register Sergio Aguero and..
