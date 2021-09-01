Our Wolves writers take a look at how Bruno Lage could line up his Wolverhampton Wanderers team.Full Article
Bruno Lage has three options after Wolves flopped on transfer deadline day
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Fosun's 'abysmal' Wolves transfer plan has let down Bruno Lage
Lichfield Mercury
Wolverhampton Wanderers failed to sign a single player on transfer deadline day despite Bruno Lage's repeated calls for fresh faces
Wolves favourite to complete two deadline day transfers
Lichfield Mercury
Advertisement
More coverage
What Jeff Shi and Bruno Lage have said about transfers as Wolves near deadline day
Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to be busy before Tuesday's transfer deadline with multiple signings still being targeted
Lichfield Mercury