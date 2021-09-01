Tokyo Paralympics: David Smith wins fifth boccia gold
Watch the moment GB's David Smith retained his individual boccia title with a thrilling victory in the BC1 decider to claim his fifth Paralympic medal.Full Article
BBC Local News: Hampshire -- Britain's David Smith retains his Paralympic boccia individual title with a thrilling victory in Tokyo..