India vs England 4th Test: Team India add Prasidh Krishna to squad for Oval Test
Prasidh had made his ODI debut earlier this year against England and he was also awarded the Man of the Match award in his very first ODI game.
India and England are preparing for the fourth Test at The Oval which will begin from September 2.