Bryson DeChambeau & Brooks Koepka row: Fans face expulsion if they shout 'Brooksie'

Bryson DeChambeau & Brooks Koepka row: Fans face expulsion if they shout 'Brooksie'

BBC Sport

Published

The Bryson DeChambeau v Brooks Koepka feud has got so intense that it could land fans in hot water for shouting 'Brooksie'.

Full Article