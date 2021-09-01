Manchester United’s future is looking bright as Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney’s sons are set to be teammates in the club’s academy
Published
Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo’s sons could continue their father’s legacy at Manchester United as they are both set to be teammates in the club’s academy. Following Ronaldo’s sensational return to Old Trafford, his son will continue his development at the club’s youth ranks alongside Kai Rooney, 11. Having began his career at Juventus’ academy […]Full Article