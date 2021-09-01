News24.com | Teenager Fati inherits Messi's No.10 shirt at Barcelona
Barcelona's 18-year-old striker Ansu Fati is to inherit the number 10 shirt worn for years by Argentina legend Lionel Messi, the club said on Wednesday.Full Article
Ansu Fati will take over the famed number 10 shirt at Barcelona that has been vacated since Lionel Messi’s move to Paris..