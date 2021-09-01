Arsenal CEO Vinai Venkatesham confirms ‘significant investment’ from Stan Kroenke in summer transfer window and calls for ‘togetherness’ following nightmare start to the season in message to the club staff
Published
Arsenal’s nightmare start to the season has seen them come under immense criticism from their fans, and it led to the club’s CEO Vinai Venkatesham sending a message asking for ‘togetherness’ The chief has also backed the Gunners’ huge spending this summer, insisting they have followed a clear strategy and it was all made possible […]Full Article