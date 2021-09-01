The New England Patriots have ended their quarterback competition after releasing Cam Newton and signing Mac Jones. Colin Cowherd sees this move as the Patriots getting back to the Patriot Way. after the departure of last season, and amends his AFC predictions as a result. Hear Colin explain why he thinks we are underselling New England.Full Article
Colin Cowherd: We are underselling the New England Patriots I THE HERD
