The Miami Dolphins have said that Tua Tagovailoa is their quarterback, but Colin Cowherd isn't sold they've given up on Deshaun Watson. Hear why he thinks the Dolphins aren't done pursuing the Texans' quarterback.Full Article
Colin Cowherd: Don’t kid yourself, Miami isn’t done pursuing Deshaun Watson I THE HERD
