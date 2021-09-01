Cristiano Ronaldo made to wait for international goal record as Manchester United star has Portugal penalty saved by Man City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu
Cristiano Ronaldo looked all set to claim the all-time international goal record but had a penalty saved in Portugal's World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland. And rather ironically, the Manchester United star was denied by 19-year-old Gavin Bazunu, who plies his trade at Manchester City. Portugal were awarded the spot-kick as Jeff Hendrick