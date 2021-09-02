US Open 2021: Play suspended because of rain on court with roof
Published
There are bizarre scenes at the US Open as play is suspended because of rain pouring on to a court that has a retractable roof.Full Article
Published
There are bizarre scenes at the US Open as play is suspended because of rain pouring on to a court that has a retractable roof.Full Article
Rain pelted down the gaps in the retractable roof of Louis Armstrong Stadium on Wednesday night, disrupting second-round play at..
There are bizarre scenes at the US Open as play is suspended because of rain pouring on to a court that has a retractable roof.