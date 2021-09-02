Tokyo Paralympics: Sarah Storey wins 17th gold to become Britain's most successful Paralympian
Sarah Storey wins her 17th Paralympic gold to become Great Britain's most successful Paralympian of all time.Full Article
Dame Sarah Storey has become Great Britain's most successful Paralympian.
Dame Sarah Storey got Great Britain’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo off to the perfect start as she retained her gold in the C5 3000m..