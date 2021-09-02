Sep.2 - Nico Rosberg has warned his former Mercedes teammate to expect a sea of Dutch booing this weekend at Zandvoort. Lewis Hamilton has already been the subject of vocal spectator dissent in 2021, as his title battle with Dutch hero Max Verstappen heats up. The rivalry will be brought to the boil this weekend,.....check out full post »Full Article
Rosberg tells Hamilton to expect Dutch booing this weekend
F1-Fansite0 shares 4 views
Related news coverage
2021 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix preview
Image credit Getty
As Max Verstappen's orange fan club prepares to descend on Zandvoort, we look back at past..
Autocar