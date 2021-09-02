England v India: Ollie Robinson traps KL Rahul lbw for 17
Published
KL Rahul falls lbw to Ollie Robinson for 17 as England take a second early wicket against India on the opening day of the fourth Test at The Oval.Full Article
Published
KL Rahul falls lbw to Ollie Robinson for 17 as England take a second early wicket against India on the opening day of the fourth Test at The Oval.Full Article
England bowler Ollie Robinson traps India's Cheteshwar Pujara lbw to make an early breakthrough on the fourth day of the third Test..