Angel Di Maria ‘didn’t give a f***’ about Manchester United’s No.7 shirt now being sought by Cristiano Ronaldo and blames his bitter spell at the club on former manager Louis van Gaal
Published
Manchester United flop Angel Di Maria has claimed he didn't give a f*** about the no.7 shirt and that Louis van Gaal has been the worst manager of his career. United broke the Premier League transfer record to bring in Di Maria from Real Madrid for £59million in 2014 and he was promptly given the