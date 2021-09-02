England v India: Virat Kohli caught behind off Ollie Robinson for 50
Virat Kohli is caught behind for 50 off Ollie Robinson as England reduce India to 105-5 on the opening day of the fourth Test at The Oval.Full Article
Ollie Robinson (2-16 and 5-65), who took his second five-wicket haul in just his fourth Test, revealed how he got rid of Team India..
Ollie Robinson claims the big wicket of India captain Virat Kohli who edges to Joe Root at slip as England move toward victory in..