James Laurinaitis previews Ohio State Vs. Minnesota: ‘This will be a test for Buckeye’s defense’ I FIRST THINGS FIRST
Former Buckeye James Laurinaitis previews tonight's game between Ohio State and Minnesota. Watch as James tells Nick Wright what he's looking forward to most from tonight's game, and which college team he thinks will be able to sneak into the CFP this season. Plus Chris Broussard asks James' thoughts on how College players are handling earning money from their name, image and likeness.Full Article